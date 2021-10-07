The parents of Gabby Petito have urged Brian Laundrie to "turn himself in".

Mr Laundrie is the only person of interest in the murder of Ms Petito, but has been missing for three weeks.

"If you truly loved her, you should turn yourself in," the family said during an interview with Dr Phil.

"You're only making it worse, for us and for yourself."

During the same interview, father Joe Petito also described the entire Laundrie family as "cowards" as the search for Brian continues.