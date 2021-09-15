Police in Utah responded to a fight between missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie just days before her disappearance, according to a police incident report.

A witness called police on 12 August after seeing the couple come to blows in their van.

Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.

Mr Laundrie, who lived with Ms Petito in Florida, has thus far refused to cooperate with authorities. Her family have begged him for answers.