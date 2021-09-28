Watch live as the family of Gabby Petito and their attorney hold a news conference at the Law Office of Richard B. Stafford.

It has been nine days since Brian Laundrie went missing after telling his parents he was going for a hike in the “vast and unforgiving” Carlton Reserve, Florida.

Laundrie disappeared the same day he was made a person of interest in the missing person case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was subsequently found later that evening.

Today’s press conference comes after new sightings emerged about Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter yesterday joined the hunt for Laundrie.