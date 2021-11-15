Colonel Gaddafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

The son of the late Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi is to run in the country’s presidential election next month - according to Libya's election agency. Saif al-Islam’s father was captured and killed during the 2011 civil war, ending a dictatorship which lasted for more than 40 years. The 49-year-old submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah, where he said that God will decide the country's future. During the 2011 uprising, Saif al-Islam was captured by fighters before being released in June 2017. The election takes place on 24 December.