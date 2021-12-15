Tory MP slams ‘unacceptable’ plan to house asylum seekers in marquees over winter

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale has slammed the government's "unacceptable and unworkable" plan to hold asylum seekers in marquees on another military site in Kent.

Sir Roger, who represents North Thanet, where the facility is located, hit out at the Home Office for "trying to railroad through" the plans without consulting him or local authorities.

"There is no indication of how the site will accommodate these human beings," he said.

"Mr. Speaker, these are real people who have been subjected to great misery as a result of circumstances that we may discuss on another occasion."

