Two armed gunmen jump out of an SUV and ambush a man holding a wad of cash while leaving a New York gambling den, CCTV has shown.

The unnamed 25-year-old man left the illegal gambling joint in Washington Heights when two masked men hopped out of a black vehicle and opened fire around 7 am on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.

Footage released by New York Police Department captures one of the gunmen chasing the victim and a friend before firing several rounds at them.

The victim was shot in the leg and the shoulder.