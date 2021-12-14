Teenage ‘gang’ pick up and carry crying 10-year-old boy as he walks home from school

A gang of teenagers picked up and carried away a Jewish boy on his walk home from school before “dumping him in a front garden”.

Footage shows the 10-year-old walking along a pavement before being surrounded by four people in Stamford Hill, north London.

He is then lifted up by a member of the gang, who hurries across the road and out of shot, before “dumping him” in another garden.

Shomrim, a local neighbourhood watch group, allege that the gang have been carrying out “racist attacks” of Jewish members of the community in recent months.

