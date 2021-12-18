Gang steals £250,000 by ripping out cash machines from shops and hospital

A “ruthless” gang caught on shocking CCTV ripping out cash machines from shops and even a hospital have been ordered to pay back more than £200,000.

The crooks tied cargo straps around ATMs before yanking them out using vehicles with cloned number plates or wheeling them to getaway cars on trollies.

Between March and January 2019 the gang carried out 11 brazen raids while attempting several others across the West Midlands.

Five members of the gang were jailed for more than 31 years at Birmingham Crown Court after they admitted conspiracy to commit commercial burglary.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here