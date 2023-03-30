Teenagers appear to ‘celebrate’ with gang after rival gunned down in street

Police say this footage shows a group “celebrating” the murder of a rival that was gunned down in the street.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot in Haringey on the night of 21 September, 2021.

This video, shared by the Metropolitan Police, shows a group, including two 17-year-olds, high-fiving after the killing.

Police said the gang “set out that night with the intention of finding and doing serious harm to anyone they perceived to be from a rival group.”

Five are to be sentenced for murder.

