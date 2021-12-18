Shocking moment gang of machete-wielding yobs are chased down by gun-pointing resident

This is the shocking moment a gang of machete-wielding yobs are chased down a quiet residential street by a bare-footed gunman.

The dramatic CCTV shows one thug with a huge knife charging at a resident in a quiet housing estate in Corby, Northants.

Seconds later, another man arrives wielding what appears to be a handgun, which he points at the men before chasing them down the street while wearing no shoes.

Police have since arrested three men aged 18, 20 and 27 in connection with the incident.

All have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

