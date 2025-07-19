‘Gangster granny’ who oversaw £80m drugs operation foiled by police

A "gangster granny" crime gang boss has been sentenced for dealing drugs with a street value of £80 million across the UK.

Deborah Mason, 65, of Crayford Road, Tufnell Park, dubbed “Queen Bee”, and seven other members of the gang, were sentenced to a total of 106 and a half years at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday (18 July) for their involvement in supplying nearly a tonne of cocaine over seven months.

The group used the encrypted messaging site Signal to communicate. Officers found messages showing Mason was living an extravagant lifestyle with her profits, buying a £400 Gucci collar and lead for her cat.

Mason, dubbed “gangster granny” by the Metropolitan Police, directed other members of the gang and was in contact with an upstream supplier called Bugsy. She was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She took part in 20 trips, delivering 356kg of cocaine, and also made trips to deliver and collect cash.