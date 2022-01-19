Gardai detain pony for wreaking havoc on Irish roads

A runaway pony was detained by the Garda after it caused “havoc” on the streets of Ireland.

The Cavan/Monaghan division said the pony was caught “playing havoc” with traffic.

Footage captured the pony being led by an officer through the corridors of a Garda station.

The pony was held by the division while they appealed for help in finding the owner.

“We tried to release him on bale, but he just ate it,” they wrote.

“If it’s your pony, please call to the station and we’ll hand him over, NEIGH problem!”

The pony’s owner was eventually located and reunited.

