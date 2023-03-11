Everyone who has joined BBC boycott in solidarity with Gary Lineker so far

The BBC’s pulling of Gary Lineker from the air over a tweet has sparked an impartiality row and a growing boycott.

It all started when the football pundit compared the small boats legislation to 1930s Germany - now it’s led to the BBC’s sporting schedule falling apart at the seams.

Former England footballer Ian Wright said he is “out” if the BBC “get rid” of Lineker. He is just one of the growing list of presenters and commentators making their stance clear.

This video gives a rundown of everyone who has joined the boycott so far as the row deepens.

