Gary Neville has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson after footage leaked showing a senior Downing Street member joking about holding a Christmas party last year.

The former Manchester United right-back said it’s time to get Johnson out of No.10 and called out the “distraction tactic” of announcing “Plan B” restrictions amid the leak.

Neville said: “He lies to us constantly. He is the worst kind of leader. Enough is enough. He thinks he can take us for a ride and laugh at us. It’s time to get this guy out of No.10”.

