Gary Neville says 'everyone should be raging' at government amid partygate

Gary Neville told the BBC that “everyone should be raging” at the government after it was confirmed that Boris Johnson and numerous members of the Tory party attended a garden party in May 2020.

The England footballer told Political Thinking with Nick Robinson that he hopes Conservatives are more outraged than Labour supporters.

Neville has recently joined the Labour Party and is reportedly not ruling out a venture into politics.

The former Manchester United captain was publicly welcomed to the party by shadow cabinet ministers Lucy Powell and Anneliese Dodds.

