Gary Neville accused Boris Johnson’s government of lacking integrity and Starmer’s party of failing to challenge the Conservatives, suggesting that there is an absence of leadership in UK politics.

The former Manchester United defender believes that footballers should be taking a ‘pop back’ at the country’s politicians over recent examples of elected officials ‘coming at’ athletes during the Covid pandemic.

The football icon told BBC Breakfast: “So, if they’re going to come at football players, then we’ll have to have a little bit of a pop back”.