Gary Neville has attacked Conservative MPs over "divisive" and "dangerous" language used to describe those on universal credit, while hitting back at the "brutal" cuts.

The ex-footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the end of the £20 uplift in payments claimants have received during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's the way in which this language appears from Conservative ministers for so long: 'immigrants are all taking our jobs, homeless people are all beggars on the streets'. They are basically alienating people," Neville said.

"To me, the language is always divisive, it's not helpful. It's really dangerous."