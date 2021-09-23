Gas price rises: Why energy costs are soaring across Europe

Gas prices are not only high in the UK but are rising all across the continent as a drop in supplies from Russia and a cold start to this year has seen the price of natural gas skyrocket.

Gas refineries in the US being shut down due to Hurricane Ida and an increase in the demand for liquefied gas in Asia have also been blamed for the spike.

More action is being called for by the EU – with some seeing the slow shift to more renewable sources of energy in many countries as the reason we find ourselves in this situation.