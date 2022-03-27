Gatwick reopens south terminal as airlines ramp up schedules

Gatwick Airport is reopening its south terminal to meet an expected increase for air travel demand this summer.

Flights are almost doubling from around 300 to 570 a day on Sunday.

The terminal was closed on June 15 2020 to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “A lot of work has gone into preparing our south terminal, and I would like to thank everybody involved as their combined efforts mean that today we are effectively opening a medium-sized airport overnight, which is no small task.”