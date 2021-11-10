California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses his unusual disappearance from public view after a flurry of rumours began spreading.

Mr Newsom returned to the public eye yesterday for a fireside chat at the California Economic Summit.

The event marked his first public appearance since he got his booster shot on October 27 before unexpectedly cancelling his trip to the Cop26 UN climate summit in Scotland.

Newsom said he spent time with his kids, adding: "The kids had an intervention. Mom and dad missing Halloween would be worse than Christmas. I had no damn choice, I had to cancel."

