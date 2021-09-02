Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ‘very much hopes’ vaccines can be rolled out to under-16s as schoolchildren return to the classroom this week.

The British MP admitted he hopes the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will make a decision on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds ‘very, very soon’.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We obviously wait for the decision of JCVI. Probably a lot of us are very keen to hear that and very much hope that we’re in a position of being able to roll out vaccinations for those who are under the age of 16”