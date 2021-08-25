Gaza’s first cinema on wheels has arrived in the Palestinian enclave giving hope and relife to the local children.

The cinema bus is the brainchild of Gaza’s Save the Youth Future Society with Coordinator Mahmoud Al-Harbawi revealing the bus has more than 60 seats, three of which are for disabled people.

The bus is the focal point for other activities to promote positive culture among Palestinians in addition to screening films, which is the source of much-needed entertainment after the recent war.