A Gaza journalist was forced to take cover after a neighbouring building was hit by an airstrike during a live broadcast. In the video, Youmna Al Sayed reports in between loud explosions, before running off-camera to safety. As further loud bangs are heard, a shadow of smoke can be seen over the neighbourhood, before the camera is turned to show smoke erupting from the building. “The destruction is massive,” she says.

Violence first broke out last week after worshippers gathered at the al-Aqsa mosque, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, were met with a heavy police presence.