New footage shows Gazans picking through the rubble of a destroyed building, as violence in the Palestinian territory, which has caused multiple fatalities and left many injured, intensifies. Israel’s military are due to prepare a ground assault into Gaza on Thursday, with the country’s military claiming that militants have fired some 1,600 rockets towards Israel from the area in the last few days. Khalid al-Malfouh, a resident of a house destroyed by blasts from Israelis, said that “more than 20 rockets” from F16 fighter jets “cleared the square completely”.