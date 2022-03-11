A GB News host has claimed it’s hard to know “who the good guys are” when it comes to the Russian and Ukraine war and biohazards.

In a long and rambling speech broadcast on the news channel, host Mark Steyn claimed that there are US biolabs in Ukraine that are insecure as Russia invades.

Steyn also said that Americans fund Ukrainian biolabs in the country where biowarfare agents are researched and called Ukraine the “most corrupt country in Europe”.

