Gene Simmons has dubbed Boris Johnson “cool as cool can be” during a debate over whether masks should be made mandatory again.

The Kiss rockstar appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday, weighing in on the coronavirus vaccine and mask debate, urging people to wear face coverings to protect others.

“I’m a big fan of Boris, I think he’s as cool as cool can be,” Simmons said.

“He should [wear a mask], the pope should wear it, everybody should wear it out of respect for the rest of humanity,” he added.

