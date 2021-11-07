Environment Secretary George Eustice has dismissed the situation which has developed since the Owen Paterson incident as a “storm in a teacup”.

Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules after being a paid consultant for clinical diagnostics company Randox since 2015 and meat distributor Lynn’s Country Foods since 2016.

Eustice told Sky News: “What we have seen is a Westminster storm in a teacup. Yes, we made a mistake in bringing that forward in the way that we did, so we withdrew it.”

