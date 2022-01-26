Watch live as George Floyd police officers trial continues

The federal trial of former Minneapolis policemen J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane, who were charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a deadly arrest in May 2020, continues.

On Monday, a prosecutor told jurors that the three officers “did nothing to intervene” as Derek Chauvin pinned Mr Floyd’s neck to the street.

“For second after second, minute after minute, these three CPR-trained defendants stood and knelt next to... Chauvin as he... killed George Floyd right in front of them,” prosecutor Samantha Trepel said.

