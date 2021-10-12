New CCTV shows the unidentified skateboarder who splashed grey paint across the statue of George Floyd in New York city’s Union Square.

The statue was defaced just two days after it was unveiled for an exhibition set up to recognise racial injustice with NYPD appealing for people to come forward with information on the man.

A clean up drive to restore the bust to its original shine began immediately by volunteers with videos on social media showing them scraping paint off the statue.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.