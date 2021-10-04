A statue of George Floyd in New York city’s Union Square was defaced just two days after it was unveiled for an exhibition set up to recognise racial injustice.

In the incident captured on camera, an unidentified skateboarder splashed grey paint across the face of the larger-than-life statue at 10am on Sunday, police said.

The police have started the investigation into the incident and the clean up drive to restore the bust to its original shine began immediately by volunteers.

Co-founder of the group Confront Art said: “We put it in two days ago and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism”.