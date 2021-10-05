The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles has voted unanimously to recommend a full posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction.

An application was filed in April on behalf of Floyd and his surviving family, citing that the arresting officer in the case "fabricated evidence".

Floyd died in May 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes and his family now hopes Texas governor Greg Abbott "will make the right decision" with a posthumous pardon.