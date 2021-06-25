George Floyd’s daughter, Giana, gives a powerful impact statement message ahead of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered her father. In the messages she says “I miss him all the time,” and “I want to play with him”. Other family members went on to give their testimony on how the murder of George Floyd had impacted their lives. Derek Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.