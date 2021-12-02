Tory minister says he has cancelled in-person Christmas parties

Larger businesses may consider cancelling their staff Christmas parties, a minister has said after revealing his own event will be held on Zoom.

Just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman suggested parties may depend on how many people are attending.

He said it is down to firms to decide, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Individual businesses, in the end, have to make judgments on what is appropriate internally.

