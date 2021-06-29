The controversial former MP George Galloway, who is standing in the Batley and Spen by-election, lashed out at the BBC during a live interview on Tuesday.

Mr Galloway, who was expelled from Labour in 2003, is standing as a candidate for his Workers Party of Britain in the contest on 1 July.

During the interview, he was asked if his candidacy “hands victory to the Conservatives” and fired back: “Is this Labour TV or the BBC?”

Galloway then went on to suggest the journalist is “no Jeremy Paxman” and claim that the BBC were attacking him on behalf of the Labour Party.