13-year anniversary since Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at George W Bush

Thirteen years ago an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at President George W. Bush during an infamous 2008 news conference.

Muntadhar al-Zaidi hurled his shoes at the 43rd president during a Baghdad news conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister at the time Nouri al-Maliki.

"Here is your goodbye kiss, dog," Mr al-Zaidi shouted.

Mr Bush was not injured during the incident, and al-Zaidi was later sentenced to three years in prison of which he served only nine months.

A bronze sculpture honouring the shoes Mr al-Zaidi threw was unveiled during a ceremony in Tikrit on January 27, 2009.

