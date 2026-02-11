Moment Georgia cop’s traffic stop is interrupted by gunshots

This is the moment a Georgia cop’s traffic arrest is interrupted by shots fired nearby.

The Atlanta Police Department officer was conducting the traffic stop early on 17 January, when gunshots and screams rang out.

The officer investigated, and a security guard from a nightclub informed him that he had disarmed a male suspect who was allegedly shooting at vehicles. The officer called for backup units and they were able to detain the suspect.

The suspect had reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s car after he saw her talking to another man at the nightclub, police said.