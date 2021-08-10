Footage shows a huge underwater blast next to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as the US Navy tested the ship’s ability to withstand shocks and readiness under combat conditions.

The carrier completed a final round of “full ship shock trials” off the Florida coast on Sunday, the Navy said. During the months-long trials, it withstood the impact of three 40,000-pound underwater explosions, released progressively closer to the ship.

“The Navy designed the Ford-class carrier using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ships are hardened to withstand harsh battle conditions,” Captain Brian Metcalf said.