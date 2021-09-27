The era of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is coming to an end after 16 years, with a political autopsy of her premiership underway.

Advocates have hailed her as the leader of the free world, praising her ability to seek compromise and present a steady hand at the helm in a crisis. But critics say she is a manager, not an innovator, who has made less structural impact than her predecessors.

Ms Merkel opened the door to more than 1 million refugees from Syria, leading to a surge in in nationalist sentiment that has propelled the far-right AFD into parliament under her watch.