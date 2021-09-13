Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to become Germany’s next chancellor, beat his conservative rival Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in a televised election debate on Sunday, a snap poll showed, further boosting his campaign to succeed Angela Merkel in an election in two weeks’ time.

Laschet, who is trailing in the polls, attempted unsuccessfully to turn his fortunes around by attacking centre-left frontrunner Scholz over his track record as finance minister on tackling money laundering and corruption.

Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock challenged the other two candidates on their social and climate policies.