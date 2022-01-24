German police have confirmed that there is “no further danger” after a gunman who injured four people at Heidelberg University was shot and killed.

A large operation is under way after the incident inside a lecture hall at the university’s campus in Neuenheimer Feld, located in a town in the southwest of Germany.

The man was said to have been in possession of a “long gun” and seriously wounded four victims.

After the “lone perpetrator” was killed, police confirmed that there is “no further danger” to the public.

