German riot police were attacked with bottles and fireworks as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.

There were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.

“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor bit an officer,” a police spokesman in the town of Lichtenstein said.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here