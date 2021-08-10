Crowds of animal rights protestors have marched on Downing Street to oppose the planned euthanisation of Geronimo the alpaca.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered he be put down.

Owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives and more than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the euthanisation.

A large crowd of demonstrators have since stepped up the pressure on the government, marching from Defra's headquarters in Westminster to Number 10 in a bid to save Geronimo.