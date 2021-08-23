The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has thanked the public for their support as the animal’s execution date looms.

Geronimo faces destruction after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis, but Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives.

She has urged the government to allow the alpaca to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease, rather than be executed.

Thousands of people have voiced their support for Geronimo and Ms Macdonald, who lost a High Court battle last week to save his life.

The destruction warrant is valid until 4 September.