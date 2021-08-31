Geronimo the alpaca was executed on Tuesday after being led away from his pen by police and Defra officials.

The animal was sentenced to death after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis four years ago, but owner Helen Macdonald continued to argue that the testing is flawed up until the moment he was put down.

Defra was granted a warrant to euthanise the alpaca within 30 days from 5 August and officials arrived at the Gloucestershire farm to take him away on Tuesday morning, executing Geronimo shortly after.

Protesters watched on as the animal was taken away by officials under the police escort.