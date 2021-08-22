Geronimo the alpaca's owner remains on “high alert” after a 24-hour reprieve expired.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered the alpaca to be put down after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis twice.

However, his owner, Helen Macdonald - who imported him from New Zealand - has said the tests are returning false positives and has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

"If George Eustice doesn't want to talk to me then Boris Johnson can talk to me," Ms Macdonald said.

Helen has no suspicion of the disease as “Geronimo and his mates absolutely fine”.