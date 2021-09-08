The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has said his "legacy will live on" after claiming the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination proved the animal did not have bovine tuberculosis.

Helen Macdonald called on environment secretary George Eustice to quit, as demonstrations formed outside of his office.

Ms Macdonald told supporters: "Geronimo was a blessing in my life, he touched the world. He was loved and was precious to very many people.

"He lives on, I miss him and I will do him the honour of fighting for him and making sure his legacy lives on for all animals."