Amazing footage of the Ghanaian Olympic track and field team dancing their way across a zebra crossing on the streets of Tokyo is sure to bring you some joy.

The video was captured by Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke, who said that: “Athletes in the village appreciated the spark of joy we brought and so far most people have been really receptive to the content.”

28-year-old Eke is one of the stars of the Ghanaian Olympic team and was chosen to carry their nation’s flag at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.