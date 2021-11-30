Watch live as Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues in New York City

The Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case continues after opening statements on Monday.

Prosecutors have alleged that the British socialite "preyed on and groomed" young girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, while her defence claims she is being used as a "scapegoat" for the crimes.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and has already spent over a year in prison following her arrest last year.

She faces up a sentence of up to 80 years if convicted of the crimes.

