Ghislaine Maxwell juror says 'brutal' trial was 'emotionally draining'

A Ghislaine Maxwell juror reveals the “brutal” toll jury members felt when deciding the socialite’s fate.

The juror, known as Scotty David, revealed the 12 jury members felt “comfortable” with Maxwell’s guilty verdict, but said the 40 hours of deliberations had been an emotionally draining experience.

Speaking to ITV's Prince Andrew and the Paedophile documentary, Mr David said: “There were tears because this is somebody’s life on the line.

“We all felt comfortable, but the emotional toll it took on all of us after spending a week combing through all the evidence, all the testimony again, it was brutal.”

