Bodyguard alleges Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew were an item

Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than friends, two acquaintances claim.

Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page and Euan Rellie, who knew Maxwell at university, both suggested the pair’s relationship was more "intimate" than previously thought.

In ITV's Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile documentary, Page said: “From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised...suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew."

He claimed one colleague remembered Maxwell visiting the palace four times in a single day.

